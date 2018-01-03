Paris Hilton Engagement News: Hotel Heiress Says Yes to Boyfriend Chris Zylka

Instagram/@parishilton Socialite Paris Hilton poses for a selfie

Paris Hilton is officially engaged.

It has been confirmed that the 36-year-old heiress has finally said yes to her 32-year-old boyfriend, Chris Zylka, when he dropped down on one knee and popped the question just over the weekend during their ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. In an interview with People magazine, the former reality star and business woman gushed about her engagement to Zylka.

"I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend," Hilton said. "I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!" she added.

According to the report, the couple had stopped to take a photo on the slopes when Zylka dropped to his knee and revealed a stunning 20-carat huge pear shaped diamond ring. As for Paris Hilton, she says she had been so surprised and excited that she quickly said yes to his proposal. It is believed that the engagement ring cost about $2 million.

Hilton and Zylka first met at an Oscar party eight years ago, but the couple didn't hit it off immediately then. It was only two years ago when they finally decided to reconnect and a romantic relationship soon ensued. Hilton herself had confirmed their relationship when she posted a photo of them together on Instagram.

According to Hilton, she had known that Zylka is the one since the beginning of their relationship, saying, "Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him. I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever."

As for "The Leftovers" star Chris Zylka, he says he feels like the luckiest man in the world as he finally gets to marry the girl of his dreams.