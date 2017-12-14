Paris Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lindsay Lohan, Reigniting Their Years-Long Feud

Instagram/parishilton Socialite Paris Hilton poses for a selfie

It looks like a whole new chapter is opening up for the feud between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan's feud spans years, and while it seems like the two had finally made amends, it looks like it's not over yet for the hotel heiress. Just recently, business mogul and socialite Paris Hilton threw shade at her former friend when she was interviewed about her infamous photo with Lindsay Lohan and pop superstar Britney Spears more than a decade ago.

The photo was taken sometime in 2006 where all three women were at the height of their fame and notoriety. Dubbed as the "Holy Trinity," Hilton, Lohan and Spears were hanging out one night to party, and it was also the same time when one of them had been photographed coming out of the car wearing a tight mini skirt and no underwear. Coincidentally, this was also the same night where Hilton and Lohan got into a serious fight which involved drink throwing, screaming and name-calling.

Now, Hilton reveals that not all is what it seemed to be with their infamous photo, which had shown the three of them all smiling and chummy.

"It was just Brit and I out, and then she just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited," Hilton said about Lohan to MTV Australia.

Furthermore, after their explosive fight, Lohan had also tried to defend Hilton from the press, saying, "Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She's a nice person... I've known her since I was 15. Stop making us hate each other."

However, it looks like things didn't get any better for the two even after many years had passed. Last June, fans believed that Hilton and Lohan were on the verge of a reconciliation when the latter invited the hotel heiress along with Spears to her birthday bash in Mykonos, but unfortunately, it looks like no reunion had occurred.