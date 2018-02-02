Paris Hilton Transforms Into Kim Kardashian-West for Yeezy Season 6 Campaign

Instagram/parishilton Featured in the image is socialite Paris Hilton

It looks like there is no more bad blood between Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian after the former took part in the new Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

Contrary to popular belief, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are still actually good friends, and to prove it, the hotel heiress herself had transformed into the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in the latest Yeezy Season 6 campaign, officially dubbing herself as a #KimClone on Instagram.

The socialite Hilton recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing a sports bra, a pair of daddy sneakers while sporting a Kim Kardashian-inspired platinum blonde hair, ditching her trademark blonde hair and glamorous dresses.

"So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign," Paris wrote in the caption.

Even the 37-year-old beauty mogul couldn't help but share the news of Hilton's participation in the campaign and even acknowledged her role as the original reality star.

"The OG @ParisHilton #YEEZYSEASON6," Kardashian-West said on Twitter alongside a photo of Hilton sporting a Yeezy sweatshirt and biker shorts.

It should be remembered that Kim Kardashian first started as a stylist for Paris Hilton during the latter's "it girl" days back in the early 2000s. In fact, she made her reality television debut on Hilton's show "The Simple Life." And it looks like that all throughout the years, even with Kardashian's rise to fame, the two still kept a close coverage.

However, it should also be known that Hilton and Kardashian's relationship had also been quite strained in the past. However, it looks like the two had let bygones be bygones given Hilton's own willingness to model Kardashian's husband, Kanye West's clothing line.

The Yeezy Season 6 campaign sought to recreate Kim Kardashian's original paparazzi pictures with a number of select personalities, mostly Kardashian-Jenner friends, tasked to model the clothes. But it was quite the surprise when it was revealed that Paris Hilton herself had participated in the campaign.