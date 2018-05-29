Paris Jackson Leaves Dior Show Reportedly Enraged Due to Performing Animals

Instagram/parisjackson Featured in the image is 20-year-old Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson made a bold statement after leaving Friday's Dior fashion show in a rage, according to reports.

A source reportedly told Page Six that the 20-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson left the Christian Dior cruise show at Chantilly, France in anger because of the performing horses used to recreate a Mexican rodeo.

According to the report from Women's Wear Daily, the fashion event of Dior's artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior Cruise 2019 collection had been doused with rain. This reportedly disheartened the spirits of the guests of the event.

But another report from the New York Times claimed that the unexpected departure of the model-socialite became a significant moment during the show. "By the end, the only cloud that remained over the event was the jarring exit of Paris Jackson, who had pranced in puddles barefoot for the photographers before the show, but stalked out in a rage as the first model made her way down the runway," the publication's fashion review stated.

However, Jackson or her reps did not clarify the reason why she left the event in a hurry. But she posted a photo on her Instagram account where she was looking at the dark, grey sky without her shoes on. She added the caption, "Left early n did this."