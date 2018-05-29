Paris Jackson Leaves Dior Show Reportedly Enraged Due to Performing Animals
Paris Jackson made a bold statement after leaving Friday's Dior fashion show in a rage, according to reports.
A source reportedly told Page Six that the 20-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson left the Christian Dior cruise show at Chantilly, France in anger because of the performing horses used to recreate a Mexican rodeo.
According to the report from Women's Wear Daily, the fashion event of Dior's artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior Cruise 2019 collection had been doused with rain. This reportedly disheartened the spirits of the guests of the event.
But another report from the New York Times claimed that the unexpected departure of the model-socialite became a significant moment during the show. "By the end, the only cloud that remained over the event was the jarring exit of Paris Jackson, who had pranced in puddles barefoot for the photographers before the show, but stalked out in a rage as the first model made her way down the runway," the publication's fashion review stated.
However, Jackson or her reps did not clarify the reason why she left the event in a hurry. But she posted a photo on her Instagram account where she was looking at the dark, grey sky without her shoes on. She added the caption, "Left early n did this."
Jackson's move may not be a surprise if she really left the fashion show due to the animals that were used in the event. The only daughter of the King of Pop had always been vocal about her love for animals. She also grew up spending a lot of time with the horses owned by her mother.
Mama Mia also cited her statement during the 10-minute Instagram Live video post that she shared in June 2017, where she declared her advocacies for all living things. "I'm fighting for human rights, I'm fighting for animal rights, I'm fighting for the environment. Basically any liberalist movement that will create positive impact on this planet, I'm trying to get involved in," she said during that time.
However, The New Daily mentioned that her abrupt exit during the Dior Cruise show was not the first time that Jackson's behavior made the headlines. According to the report, the "Gringo" actress reportedly poked her tongue out towards the photographers during the Melbourne Cup back in November.
She also posted several disturbing videos back in April, where she was seen talking loudly with model-actress and rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne. It also caused panic to some of her followers, since she seemed to be very intoxicated in the video since she cannot complete her sentences and was walking dangerously at the edge of a tall victim.
Because of this, reports claimed that her family was worried that she may be on the brink of a possible meltdown. However, she addressed the concerns on her social media account, saying: "My therapist texted me about it laughing though, so that's good. So I guess to all the family members that are talking to these news outlets saying you're worried for me, when was the last time you called me?"