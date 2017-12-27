Paris Jackson Shares a Rare Photo of Her Mysterious Younger Brother, Blanket

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Paris Jackson at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017.

Christmas has definitely brought the Jackson siblings together.

Paris Jackson has recently taken to Instagram to post a warm Christmas greeting to her followers. But more than that, the 19-year-old also shared a photo of her together with her siblings Prince and their ever mysterious younger brother, Blanket. Also in the photo is their good friend Omar Bhatti who the trio consider their brother as well.

"Happy christmas from ours to yours," Paris wrote in the caption, complete with the hashtag, "#brahdas."

While it is normal for most celebrity families to gather together for a Christmas photo and share it with their fans, 15-year-old Blanket had mostly kept a low profile ever since Michael Jackson's death back in 2009. Not much is known about the late pop star's youngest son, who was conceived via surrogacy to an as-of-yet unidentified mother. With this being said, it is interesting if the youngest Jackson sibling would follow in his older siblings who willingly stepped out into the public's eye.

Currently, Blanket Jackson is living in Los Angeles with his grandmother Katherine Jackson while also studying in a private school. He has also changed his name to B.G. or Bigi. However, according to recent reports, the young Jackson may not be staying with his grandmother for long as the latter had reportedly filed a petition to resign as Blanket's guardian. If granted, the full guardianship would be awarded to T.J. Jackson, his uncle, who also happens to be Katherine's co-guardian. As to why Katherine has decided to resign, she said felt that she has become too old to take care of Blanket and that T.J. would be able to assume the full duties and responsibilities of a guardian.

As for the older Jackson siblings, they are currently busy building their own lives and have moved out of their family home.