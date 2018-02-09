Paris Saint-Germain Transfer Rumors 2018: PSG Reportedly Interested in Chelsea's Álvaro Morata

Reuters/David Klein Chelsea's Álvaro Morata in action with Norwich City's Josh Murphy, Jan. 17, 2018.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seems to be gearing up for another big-money transfer this offseason.

According to French publication Paris United, the Ligue 1 giants have reportedly identified Chelsea forward Álvaro Morata as one of their main transfer targets this summer.

"PSG are looking to sign a striker in the coming summer transfer window in order to strengthen an already formidable attack," Keshav Awasty said in his column for the Hard Tackle.

"The Spain international's slump in form has not fazed Les Parisiens, who believe that Morata can become a key figure at Parc des Princes. But, the player himself could be a little hesitant to make the switch considering he will be leaving a certain first-choice role at Chelsea to possibly become a backup once again, a role he was desperate to get away from at Real Madrid," he added.

Apparently, PSG is interested in bringing him in as a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani, but as noted by Awasty, Morata is unlikely to secure a place in the starting XI because the Uruguayan striker is still scoring goals at a blistering rate for the club.

Morata is an interesting long-term target. However, PSG will have to be cautious with their transfer spendings because they have already been placed under investigation for possible Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations following the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé last summer.

Meanwhile, Don Balón has reported that Neymar is urging the club to pursue Morata because his relationship with Cavani has been rocky since his arrival. The Spanish publication even claimed that PSG is considering throwing in the Uruguayan footballer as a makeweight to entice Chelsea to part ways with Morata.

That is an interesting claim, but readers are advised to take this with a pinch of salt because Don Balón is not exactly known for the accuracy of their reports.