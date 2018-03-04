'Pastel Memories' Latest News: FuRyu's Otaku Girls RPG to Be Adapted Into a Television Anime Series

Pastel Memories Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese television anime adaptation of FuRyu’s smartphone game, “Pastel Memories.”

An upcoming Japanese television anime adaptation has been announced for FuRyu's popular smartphone role-playing game (RPG), "Pastel Memories."

The announcement was made during a live stream event posted on the official "Pastel Memories" YouTube channel last Feb. 23.

The game, which has been released in mid-October of last year, is described as an "otaku girls RPG." It is set in Akihabara a little bit into the future in 20XX. However, the once thriving place, once dubbed as the Otaku Holy Land, has now fallen into decline following the disappearance of the otaku culture itself.

The player will take on the role of a store manager looking after one of the only few remaining otaku shops in this future Akihabara. This manager will be helping to raise and train various talented otaku girls, who will then be tasked to battle a virus that has been infecting the world in different ways.

These girls will also be aiming to retrieve the people's lost memories.

The game featured the voices of Hiyori Nitta, Mariko Toribe, and Yumi Uchiyama, who took on the roles of Izumi Asagi, Ayaka Sakaki and Irina Leskova, respectively.

Other cast members in the original game include Yukiyo Fujii as Kaoruko Nijouin, Rie Murakawa as Yuina Machia, Naomi Ozora as Michi Edogawabashi, Ai Yamamoto as Minami Senju, Yui Ogura as Chimari Maiko, Hisako Kanemoto as Nao Mejiro, Yurika Kubo as Rei Kurushima, Megumi Toda as Komachi Satonaka, and Kotori Koiwai as Saori Rokugou.

It has not been confirmed whether these voice artists will be reprising their roles in the upcoming anime adaptation.

More information about the "Pastel Memories" television anime's cast, crew, and themes will be released at FuRyu's booth during the AnimeJapan 2018 event on March 24 and 25 at the East Exhibition Hall of Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.