'Paterno' Latest News: HBO Drops First Full Trailer for Late Penn State Coach's Biopic

Reuters/Pat Little Penn State football fans gather around a statue of former head football coach Joe Paterno prior to their NCAA football game against Nebraska in State College, Pennsylvania November 12, 2011. Paterno was fired November 9 in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal.

HBO has dropped the first trailer for their upcoming drama "Paterno," which stars Al Pacino as the late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno. Directed by "Wag the Dog" director Barry Levinson, the film will focus on Paterno dealing with the fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

As the trailer sheds some light on the scandal, it alludes that Paterno and two other Penn State administrators only hushed up the allegations against Sandusky and that the all-time winning coach knew more about the sexual abuse allegations than what he declared. In the trailer, the Penn State University is seen in total havoc as students call for Paterno's resignation as the Penn State football coach.

The first part of the trailer shows some authorities interrogating Paterno, where Riley Keough's character is also present. In the drama, Keough plays Sara Ganim, a reporter for The Patriot-News in Pennsylvania. Pacino's character looks taken aback when he sees violent people assemble outside the university, calling for him to resign. Their protest signs say "We want Joe." A voiceover of Paterno is then heard saying, "I raised millions of dollars for this university. I have a staff and a squad that can win a national championship. You wanna fire me? Try it."

Towards the end of the trailer, a scene between Paterno and his wife (Kathy Baker) shows Baker's character asking her husband what she knew about the allegations against Sandusky. "Went in the pool with the kids," she tells Paterno. "Jerry did? Our kids? What are you saying?" Paterno answers. "I'm saying you couldn't have known. Otherwise, you wouldn't have let them go in the pool. Right?" says his wife. The end of the trailer shows Paterno looking extremely anxious amid the scandal.

Paterno was dismissed from service days after Sandusky's arrest in 2011, putting an end to his high-flying career as Penn State's long-time football coach. He died two months later.

"Paterno" will premiere on HBO on April 7.