'Path of Exile' Update: War for the Atlas Expansion Announced

Path of Exile New 'Path of Exile' expansion coming this December.

Online action role-playing game "Path of Exile" has announced its latest expansion, it's second for 2017 year following the Fall of Oriath expansion earlier this year. Dubbed War for the Atlas, the expansion is set to be released next month.

According to the game's official website, the expansion will first be released on Dec. 8 for the PC with the Xbox One version soon to follow. It follows a new story set in Atlas focused on the war between the forces of The Shaper and a mysterious new entity called The Elder.

Players will dive right in the middle of the conflict with all new missions to complete and dungeons to explore, all of which will determine who wins and who loses on the battlefield.

A total of 32 randomized maps will be introduced in War for the Atlas with a variety of end-game items including 50 new unique items, new skills to master for the Necromancer class, and ten new gems. The expansion will also introduce the Abyss Challenge League where players battle new enemies for a chance to earn Abyss Jewels.

"In this expansion, a lot of the new content is for the existing players, because that's its particular slant," explained "Path of Exile" managing director Chris Wilson to Gamespot. "However, the content that does affect low-level layers are four new skill gems, all four of the new skill gems we're adding are necromancy-themed, but designed so you can use them on other characters as well. They don't have to be used by summoners."

The expansion is definitely a massive feat, at least as far as game developer Grinding Gear Games are concerned. According to Wilson, it was made in just 13 weeks and is larger than the initial game which took years to complete.

"Path of Exile" is currently available for Microsoft Windows and the Xbox One.