'Path Of Exile' Will Feature Monster Hunting in a Massive New Update

"Path Of Exile" is still going strong almost five years later from its 2013 launch, and Grinding Gear Games' knack for thinking up new ways to keep the game fresh plays a large part in that. This coming March, the studio is at it again as they are about to add monster hunting and bestiary management into the game.

What started out as an action RPG in the vein of "Diablo" and "Torchlight" quickly established its own identity, as "Path of Exile" fully embraced the intricate skill systems and deep items economy that its core community of players love about the game.

Grinding Gear Games In the Bestiary Challenge League coming this March, hunter-scavenger Einhar Frey teaches "Path of Exile" players to hunt, capture and sacrifice beasts in order to craft powerful items.

Grinding Gear Games is not one to let their game go stale, though, as the developer announced the Bestiary League, an update so extensive that lead designer Chris Wilson is on the verge of calling it an outright expansion of the game, according to PC Gamer.

The Bestiary League, when it comes out, will work just like a new ladder season for the game. That means that "Path of Exile" players have to make a new character to participate, and in time, the gameplay changes could make it to the standard game as well.

The studio is taking a leaf out of the "Pokemon" design book at this point, with players able to not only catch eligible beasts out in the open world, they can have it fight for them as well. There's even a bestiary menu that keeps track of which species have been collected by a player, for those who want to "Catch 'em all," to borrow the phrase.

In the video below, Grinding Gear Games teases the upcoming Bestiary League update for "Path of Exile," which is set to come out on March 2.