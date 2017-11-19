'Path of the Exile' DLC Release Date: Meet The Elder Next Month in 'War of the Atlas' [Details]

(Photo: Grinding Gear Games) A screenshot from "Path of the Exile: War of the Atlas."

The world of "Path of the Exile" players is about to get a whole lot bigger and bloodier, thanks to the next downloadable content (DLC) called "War of the Atlas."

Set for release on Dec. 8, the highly anticipated expansion introduces a mysterious ancient entity known as The Elder, who challenges the Shaper in a bid to win control over the Atlas of Worlds.

In "Path of the Exile: War of the Atlas," The Elder can summon his Guardians, who he manifests by consuming the Shaper's creations while gaining more power. The stronger the consumed boss, the stronger The Elder gets.

In line with this, there will be new Shaper or Elder items up for grabs for players who can use them to craft powerful properties they would not usually achieve in the main game.

These should prove useful in the "Path of the Exile" DLC's 32 maps — all of which peppered with new challenges for players to take on for added difficulty.

"War of the Atlas" also comes with four new Skill Gems and six new Supports to make use of:

The new skills have a focus on necromancy, while the support gems are designed to augment as many skills as possible in new and interesting ways.

The "Path of the Exile" DLC will also include new Supporter Packs featuring four exclusive armor sets worn by the Elder Guardians in addition to new weapon effects, portals, forum titles, portrait frames, T-shirts and microfibre cloth maps featuring the new Atlas.

Apart from all this new content care of "War of the Atlas," Grinding Gear Games is introducing The Abyss Challenge League, which is described as follows:

Fight foes that spill forth from the underworld beneath your feet as you journey across Wraeclast. Claim valuable new Abyss Jewels to customise your characters and items in new ways.

"Path of the Exile" players can expect more information about The Abyss Challenge League next week.