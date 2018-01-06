'Patriot' Season 2 News: Debra Winger Lands Series Regular Role in Amazon Drama

(Photo: Facebook/PatriotAmazon) Featured is a promotional image for "Patriot."

"Patriot" has added a new cast member to its stellar roster for season 2.

Debra Winger has been tapped to join the Amazon drama's sophomore run, according to reports. Slated for a series regular role, Winger will play Bernice Tavner, the mother of lead character John Tavner (Michael Dorman).

She works as a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country forces her to stay away from her son's complicated job. Part of her struggle is maintaining distance from him while his worsening mental state requires the close care of a loving mother.

In season 2, John takes on a deteriorating covert mission in order to save his brother Edward (Michael Chernus). If the mission goes wrong, their father Tom's (Terry O'Quinn) plan B is they assassinate the pro-nuclear Iranian presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, things get more complicated when people around John begin to know too much than they should. John's team of allies continues to grow, but so does his rivals. His loyalty is tested when Agathe (Aliette Opheim) starts to focus on a different target, and John realizes he is not alone in his fight anymore.

Winger made her debut in the breakthrough film "Urban Cowboy" in the 1980s. She has since been acknowledged as one of the finest actresses in the industry. She has played roles in notable projects such as "An Officer and a Gentleman," "Terms of Endearment" and "Shadowlands." All of those films had garnered Winger multiple Academy Award nominations.

Winger's other notable movies include "Rachel Getting Married" alongside Anne Hathaway, "Boychoir," "Eulogy," "Big Bad Love," "Sometimes in April" and "Forget Paris." She has also appeared on TV shows such as "Law & Order," "In Treatment," "Comrade Detective" and "The Ranch."

Amazon has yet to announce a premiere date for "Patriot" season 2.