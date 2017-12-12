Pattie Mallette Is Happy Son Justin Bieber Has Reconciled With Selena Gomez

REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn Pop star Justin Bieber (R) arrives with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2012.

Like many fans, Pattie Mallette is happy to see her son, Justin Bieber, reunited with Selena Gomez.

The 41-year-old author and film producer recently shared her thoughts on the news that her son and Gomez have started going out again and she only has nice things to say about it.

Mallette was in attendance at the recently held Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon in Los Angeles where she was interviewed by PEOPLE. She admitted that Bieber did not really say much about his relationship with Gomez, even to her. She then went on to say she loves Gomez.

"I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious. I can't really speak on their relationship, that's between them," Mallette added.

Bieber was also present at the Justice Speaks event that advocates for the end of human and sex trafficking around the world.

Mallette also stressed the importance of finding "real love" amid the Hollywood life. She said: "I think there's so much confusion sometimes and facade in this Hollywood world, and so it's important for us to find the ones that truly care and stick with them."

Bieber and Gomez started dating in 2010 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship until 2014. Then, earlier this year, Gomez started dating another pop star, The Weeknd, but the two broke up after 10 months. In November, Bieber and Gomez were spotted together again.

Fans can also recall that in a recent Billboard interview, Gomez explained why she welcomed Bieber back into her life. She said she never stopped caring for and cherishing people that really made an impact in her life over the years.

In the same interview, Gomez also opened up about her breakup with The Weeknd and said they ended their relationship "as best friends." She was also proud they were both able to maintain "true friendship."