Paul Bettany Finishes Shooting His Scenes in 'Avengers 4'

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Production on "Avengers 4" will continue until January next year, but as far as Paul Bettany's role is concerned, the actor has already wrapped. The actor has revealed in a new Instagram video that he's done shooting his scenes and teased a few details about the upcoming film.

"Avengers 4" was originally scheduled to end production before the holidays, but it looks like that isn't going to be the case. Just recently, the directors of the film have made new casting calls, indicating that production will continue until next year. Ahead of the production wrap in 2018, Bettany confirmed this week that he had already completed his work on the film.

Bettany's video shows his set chair, with the "Avengers: Infinity War" logo on one side and the word "Vision" on the other side. The video has led to speculations that Vision might die anywhere between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4." Previous reports revealed that Vision will come back to life through the help of the Infinity Stone called the Mind Stone. In the upcoming film, this stone is one of the six Infinity Stones that Thanos (Josh Brolin) will seek for his Infinity Gauntlet. There are speculations that if Thanos succeeds in finding all the six stones, then that might lead to Vision's death.

Earlier this year, while production on "Avengers: Infinity War" was still underway, another set video featuring Vision and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) kissing surfaced. The romantic storyline involving the two characters is very well documented in the Marvel comics, so seeing a bit of their story in the next two "Avengers" films isn't surprising.

Shortly after Bettany confirmed that he's done shooting his scenes for "Avengers 4," an updated report surfaced confirming that Olsen had also wrapped filming her role in the film. It remains to be seen if Vision and Scarlet Witch will die at the same time in "Avengers 4," but their early shooting wrap suggests that possibility.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4, 2018. This will be followed by "Avengers 4" on May 3, 2019.