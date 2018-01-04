Paul Sorvino Threatens to Kill Harvey Weinstein for Undermining His Daughter's Career

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Harvey Weinstein has been subsequently fired from his own company following the sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Paul Sorvino has threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein for his role in blacklisting his daughter, Mira.

On Wednesday, actor and businessman Paul Sorvino released a rather bold statement concerning the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. "If I meet him on the street, he ought to hope he goes to jail because if we come across, I think he'll be lying on the floor somehow magically," Sorvino told TMZ. "I will kill the motherf---er," he added.

It should be remembered that a great number of women had previously come forward regarding the sexual harassment they had faced under Harvey Weinstein. While there are also some women who acquiesced to his request of sexual favors, most had ended up refusing him. With this being said, Weinstein has allegedly made some unfortunate movements concerning some of the women who rejected him to undermine their careers, and, as it so happened, Mira Sorvino appeared to be one of these women.

"My daughter is wonderful person... and she doesn't deserve to have been treated that way by this pig. So this pig will get his comeuppance," the 78-year-old remarked. "He's going to go to jail and die in jail, but if he doesn't, Harvey, come here, I have some news for you," Sorvino continued.

Director Terry Zwigoff had earlier revealed that he had been interested in casting Mira in his film "Bad Santa." However, he was adviced by Weinstein not to do so due to the actress's rejection of him.

Another director who was swayed from casting Mira was Peter Jackson who had been interested in giving the actress a role in his Oscar-winning film trilogy "The Lord of the Rings." Unfortunately, he was told by Weinstein to avoid casting actresses such as Mira and Ashley Judd.

With the numerous sexual misconduct allegations faced by Harvey Weinstein, which included rape, his own company had no other choice but to fire him. The Harvey Weinstein scandal ultimately began a movement that would expose a rather dark side of Hollywood: sexual harassment.