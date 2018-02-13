Paul Wesley Shares Reunion Photo With 'The Vampire Diaries' Co-Star Ian Somerhalder

Facebook/thevampirediaries Promotional teaser for 'The Vampire Diaries'

It definitely is a great day for "The Vampire Diaries" fans as two of the show's biggest stars recently reunited for an Instagram pic.

It has been almost a year since "The Vampire Diaries" wrapped up the show with their eighth and final season in March 2017. The pain of losing their favorite show might still be fresh in the hearts of the fans, but series stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley may have provided a temporary relief for them when they showed off a photo of their mini-reunion which happened last Saturday.

Posting on Instagram story, it was Wesley who had shared his reunion photo, and this all happened while they were attending "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" Convention in Nashville over the weekend.

"Reunion," Wesley captioned the pic which has now since expired from his Instagram Story. Thankfully, though, fans managed to take a screenshot of the photo prior to its expiration.

On "The Vampire Diaries," Wesley and Somerhalder played vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore, respectively. In the show, the two are shown to have quite a complicated relationship especially after they both fall in love with the same woman, Elena Gilbert, who was played by Ian Somerhalder's ex-girlfriend, Nina Dobrev. But no matter how difficult their relationship had been, their brotherly love for each other had won at the end going so far as Stefan (Wesley) giving up his own life for the sake Damon (Somerhalder) having a future with Elena.

For the fans who can't get over the end of "The Vampire Diaries" series, they may still be able to see at least one part of the show on television for it has been recently revealed that the so-called "Thistlehouse" in the CW series "Riverdale" is actually the very same one the Salvatore brothers used as a residence during the pilot episode of the series.