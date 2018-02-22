Paula White to Join David Taylor, Vicki Yohe at Massive Cancer-Healing Crusade

(Screenshot: Facebook) Televangelist Paula White teaches at New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida.

President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser and televangelist Paula White is set to join gospel singer Vicki Yohe and controversial Pastor David E. Taylor of Joshua Media Ministries International at a cancer-busting miracle crusade this summer that organizers promise will be "huge."

"We're expecting thousands. It's gonna be huge," JMMI Minister Anthony Moreaux told The Christian Post Thursday after he was asked about a flyer for the event. He also confirmed information on the flyer that White will be in attendance, noting that she is good friends with Yohe, who has told her more than one million followers on Facebook not to miss the event.

Taylor's ministry, which consists of more than 1,800 churches and thousands of volunteer staff worldwide, according to his website, boasts that it is the "greatest move of God to hit the face of the earth." He regularly hosts miracle crusades and claimed in August 2016 that he raised a woman from the dead through a message sent to her on Facebook.

Minister Moreaux told CP that he has personally witnessed healings at the miracle crusade against cancer which has been happening for a number of years.

"I have seen hundreds healed," Moreaux said. "It is unreal. I've literally seen it with my own two eyes. People coming with tumors, coming back and testifying with medical reports in their hands that tumors have evaporated from their bodies."

(Photo: Facebook)

When asked if he could provide verifiable evidence of cancers that have been healed at the crusades, he promised to send select testimonies but they were not received at press time.

Taylor's 2018 Mega Conference Crusade Against Cancer is set to take place July 27-Aug. 4 and he agrees with Yohe that it's not something you want to miss.

"You don't want to miss this monumental moment! Because so many travel from overseas and all across the US, God put it on my heart to make this conference both convenient and affordable! There is something for every member of your family!" Taylor said on Facebook.

On a webpage dedicated to the crusade, Taylor urges everyone who needs healing to come out for the event, especially Aug. 1-4.

"I want you and your family to join me for 8 Days of Glory! If you are only able to attend for a portion of the time, make sure that it is for the Crusade Against Cancer (August 1-4, 2018)! Bring every person you know that has cancer, is bound to a wheelchair, or has any other manner of sickness or disease," he said.

"The Father and Jesus will be coming to personally touch, deliver, and set you free!! During the Crusade Against Cancer in December, while special musical guest Vicki Yohe was worshiping and singing 'Reveal Your Glory', she literally saw Jesus walking the aisles, just as the Lord told me He was going to do, and He was touching the heads of the people in the seats!" he added. "He was imparting healing, health, and restoration to His people! He and His Father have promised to be at the Crusade Against Cancer again in August 2018! You do not want to miss these nights of absolute glory."