'Payday 2' News: Switch Port Severely Outdated Compared to Other Versions

Starbreeze Studios The only thing standing between the "Payday" gang and the paycheck of a lifetime is a horde of angry police officers.

Starbreeze Studios' "Payday 2," a four-player cooperative shooter that focuses on planning, staging, and performing massive heists, is headed for the Nintendo Switch later this week, but recent news has surfaced that the portable version of the game might be the most outdated one yet.

According to a report by Polygon, Starbreeze has confirmed that the version of "Payday 2" that will hit the Switch is an older version of the game when compared to its bigger console siblings and even more so compared to the PC version.

According to a Starbreeze representative, the Switch version will be on par with the Most Wanted update that released on other consoles during the middle of 2017. This will make the Switch One update behind the other consoles as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players got the Master Plan update later that year.

Keep in mind that, compared to the PC, console updates are rather slow and a single update on console is often equal to several months of updates on PC. Case in point, the Most Wanted update that the Switch will release in is equivalent to Update 117 on PC and came out nearly two years ago. On the other hand, PC players recently got Update 172 on their end, so it is a pretty substantial gap.

This whole kerfuffle started when a Reddit thread showed up on the "Payday" subreddit talking about how the Switch version is below Update 130. By looking through streamed footage and noticing what features were missing, they were able to deduce what version of the game the Switch was running.

Starbreeze has said that they will update the Switch version over time to catch up with the other consoles but, given their track record with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, it may take several months before a new update comes out.

"Payday 2" will come out for the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 27.