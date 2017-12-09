'Payday' Designer Reveals New Trailer for Upcoming Game Titled 'GTFO'

Steam official website Promotional picture for "GTFO."

Aside from the highly anticipated "Soulcalibur 6" and "In The Valley of the Gods," The Game Awards also revealed a new trailer for "GTFO." Developed by 10 Chambers Collective, the game title comes from a team that was responsible for the outstanding "Payday" series, which remains to be one of the most loved titles in the gaming community.

According to the description of the game, "GTFO" is set to feature a four-player co-op game that was made especially for lovers of the first person shooter platform. The trailer that was released alongside the announcement featured something like the universe of the upcoming game "World War Z." However, instead of zombies, players will have to combat terrifying monsters. Furthermore, it was revealed that the players will be tasked with the responsibility of forming a team of scavengers to explore a vast space that is said to be the home of some valuable artifacts.

According to developer Ulf Andersson from 10 Chambers, "GTFO" will be released sooner than expected. Although he had original misspoken and said that it will be released before the year ends, he has since clarified that it is set to land in the store sometime in 2018. No official release date has been announced as of yet, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Despite the unknown wait for "GTFO," many fans and critics lauded the nature of the trailer. Considering that featured some truly terrifying moments, a perfectly eerie environment, and the co-op nature of "GTFO," many were impressed and are definitely looking forward to the upcoming release of the game title. Aside from forming teams of four, players will also have to gather weapons, tools, and resources to help them survive in the underground complex.

The developers have yet to announce as to which consoles and devices will "GTFO" be released. However, it is expected for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.