Paz de la Huerta's Former Lawyer Files Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein and His Alleged Spy

Harvey Weinstein is facing another lawsuit after allegedly coordinating a scheme with a lawyer named Michael Rubin to get actress Paz de la Huerta to drop her rape charges against the former Weinstein Company executive. It can be recalled that the actress revealed in an interview in November that she was one of Weinstein's rape victims back in 2010.

Attorney Aaron Filler, de la Huerta's former lawyer, filed the suit last week in Los Angeles against the now disgraced Hollywood producer, his company and Rubin. In his lawsuit, Filler described former New York prosecutor Rubin as a "specialist in the criminal defense of rapists" and alleged his fellow lawyer of posing as a "victim's rights advocate." He also accused Rubin of attempting to get the actress to drop her rape allegations against his client after spying on her and trying to gain access to her medical records so he could expose her if she does not submit to his demand.

Filler revealed in the lawsuit that after de la Huerta filed charges against Weinstein, Rubin talked to her to convince her to stop releasing exposes against Weinstein. Shortly after the scandal broke out late last year, Rubin allegedly insisted on meeting de la Huerta in secret and threatened her that he would release her psychiatric records in public if she would not dump her current legal team and drop her case against Weinstein.

Meanwhile, Rubin denied Filler's accusations and said he had never met or worked with Weinstein. "Every allegation in that lawsuit is false. I don't know Harvey Weinstein. I never met Harvey Weinstein. I had nothing but Paz de la Huerta's interests in mind. This guy is upset he lost a potential client," said Rubin. Weinstein's spokesperson also told in an email to the Associated Press that it was insanity to claim that Weinstein had anything to do with Filler's allegations.