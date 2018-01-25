PC Players Take Heed, A New Steam Sale Is Reportedly Set to Start on Feb. 15

Next Steam Sale expected to be held in celebration of the Lunar New Year

Following the holiday season, many gamers out there may not have enough money left lying around to get the title they want. There is some good news for PC players, however, as there may be a way for them to get the game they have had their eyes on for months, thanks to an upcoming sale.

To be more specific, a new Steam Sale is reportedly set to get started soon.

Over on Twitter, "@SteamDB," reported that a new Lunar New Year Sale would begin on Feb. 15 and would last until Feb. 19.

On top of that, PCGamesN pointed out that a recent post on the Steam subreddit contained a screenshot of an email apparently sent by Steam to its partners which also noted that a Lunar New Year Sale was indeed set to run from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19.

This is not necessarily shocking news.

The folks at Steam host large sales quite regularly, and yes, even a Lunar New Year Sale is not unheard of.

Once this new sale begins as is currently expected, PC players should be able to get great deals on a number of titles from different genres. And if they are lucky, the game they have wanted for a long time could be among those offered with a discounted price.

Interestingly enough, that aforementioned screenshot that made its way to the subreddit hinted that there would be certain games that were not going to be involved in the rumored sale.

Games released at full price within 30 days of the start of the sale are apparently not eligible and so too are those titles that recently offered launch discounts. Titles that have had their prices bumped up recently could also end up not being featured in the sale.

Still, PC players may want to check Steam out on Feb. 15 anyway since there may be a game on sale then that catches their eye.