'Peaky Blinders' Season 4 Release Date News: Here's When the Show Returns to the US

(Photo: BBC) A promotional image for "Peaky Blinders."

The fourth season of the hit BBC series "Peaky Blinders" has already premiered in the United Kingdom, but fans in the United States will have to wait a little longer before they could catch up with their favorite outlaw Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy.)

The gangster family epic's latest season will be available for streaming on Netflix on Dec. 21. By that time, it should be close to wrapping up its six-episode run in the UK, if not already completed.

While there is still a month to go before "Peaky Blinders" season 4 is made available in the United States, this is still much shorter waiting time compared to the arrival of its previous seasons.

Fans in the country had to wait for a year before they can watch the first season. Of course, this is because it involved acquiring the rights. Over the course of the show, however, Netflix delivered the episodes much faster.

It only took several weeks for the streaming giant to bring the second season to the United States after it ended while they managed to stream the third season weeks before it concluded in the United Kingdom.

"Peaky Blinders" season 4 will explore the change in dynamics after Thomas seemingly ratted out on his family and got each and every one of them arrested. Clearly, they are in the least bit happy of his supposed betrayal so things will intensify quickly when the drama returns.

Just recently, Murphy spoke to NME about the soundtrack in "Peaky Blinders," which is a work of art in itself, teasing what to expect in the new episodes:

Every year, it's had a tone to it. Season two, we had PJ Harvey, which was a more feminine approach to it, and season three was sadder. There was quite a lot of tragedy in that. This series it feels like we're going back to the energy of series one.

The actor added that the sound just has the "peakiness" to it.

It's weird now... You just know if it's "Peaky" or not.

"Peaky Blinders" season 4 airs its second episode on BBC tomorrow, Nov. 22.