Pentagon Retweets Post Calling on Trump to Resign

The Pentagon's official Twitter page retweeted then deleted a tweet on Thursday calling for U.S. President Donald Trump to resign.

REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005.

"The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress, Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency," the original tweet from known anti-Trump activist @ProudResister read. "GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It's a crime as is your hypocrisy."

The U.S. Department of Defense shared this message to its 5.2 million followers. Though they tried to clean up their mess, first and foremost by deleting the message, the mistake did not go unnoticed. While some shared screenshots of the blunder, others simply poked fun at it. One particular netizen joked that the same ex-Twitter user who accidentally deactivated Trump's account on his last day on the job might have found a new place at the Pentagon.

Contrary to what some people would like to believe about the recent hiccup, Dana W. White, the Chief Spokesperson for the Pentagon, announced that the slip-up was made by an authorized operator of the official site. When the individual noticed the error, it was immediately dealt with. Additionally, White declared that the content that was "erroneously" endorsed was not something the Department of Defense would promote.

Other netizens were not too pleased with the situation as well as the response from White, saying that whoever was behind it needs to be fired.

On the other hand, the Department's ultimate boss, Trump, who is known for his prolific tweeting, has made some mistakes of his own. Back in August, he retweeted an edited photo of the "Trump train" crashing into a CNN reporter. "Nothing can stop the #TrumpTrain, the caption read." The post has been removed from the President's official Twitter account. Shortly after, the White House issued a statement saying the post was shared by accident.