People React to Weird Vegan Charcoal Croissant That's Gone Viral

The latest food fad is here, and it's made with charcoal, of all things. Vegan croissants made without butter and mixed with activated charcoal, as one enterprising eatery in London assures eaters that they "taste better than they look."

The vegan trend is here to stay, with everyone from dieters to celebrities having a say about it. The fact has not escaped restaurants and eateries, particularly one establishment in London that have started to offer a "Charcoal Activated Vegan Croissant" on their regular menu.

Facebook/Coco di Mama Coco di Mama is one of the establishments in London that have started to churn out food items made with charcoal, claiming that the ingredient adds detoxifying properties to their croissants.

This spin on the breakfast staple, which resembles a baker's oven mishap at first glance, is now a hot topic on social media. And at about $2.95 each when bought to eat in, these don't exactly come cheap, either.

Coco di Mama only uses sunflower margarine, soya and barley flour, sugar, and lemon flavor for their new product, along with a touch of activated charcoal, according to the Metro. Adding charcoal powder to the pastry apparently gives it some health benefits, according to the eatery.

"The charcoal in the croissant helps to detoxify any poisons or toxins in your body, for example, alcohol," the food chain explained.

The charcoal also lends the croissants its off-putting color, which Coco di Mama itself does not deny. "This is our new Activated Charcoal Vegan Croissant. It's been called burnt, hipster, a baby seal & much more!" the eatery chain claimed in its Facebook post, followed by a poop emoji.

Pixabay/mommyandlove Activated charcoal is beneficial for detoxification when used by doctors, but can also take with it useful vitamins, minerals, and medications.

People, meanwhile, has been calling it a bunch of other things as well. "A vegan croissant with activated charcoal. Possibly the most hipster thing I've ever seen. This week," Twitter user Luke Prowse commented.

Its looks are just plain unappetizing for some people. Business Insider asked a few guests to comment on a plate of the croissants, and the comments were not stellar, to put it another way.

"I think, these aren't going to taste very nice, if I'm honest," one lady frankly commented.

"My first impression is, they look bad," as one man said outright, before wondering if these are croissants that may have been burnt or even somehow charred by the sun.

"They do smell quite sweet, but they look like they have mould growing out of them," the same lady later added.

Activated charcoal has a long history of use as a detoxifying agent, when properly administered by health professionals, according to Mercola. The problem is, the substance is indiscriminate.

In the case of alcohol, though, the substance only "weakly absorbs alcohol and is not an effective means of removal," despite the London eatery's claims, according to scientific consultant Anne Helmenstine, Ph.D.