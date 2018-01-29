Pepper Potts Still Has Superpowers in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to make a return as Pepper Potts in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4." Last year, the character returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after having a brief appearance in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

News about Pepper Potts joining the cast of "Avengers 4" is not new. Back in fall, set photos from the film made their way online, showing Gwyneth Paltrow's character with Tony Stark. In the photos, the two were donning matching outfits, leading to speculations that Pepper Potts would have her own Iron Man suit in "Avengers 4." In the comics, Pepper Potts also had a suit like the Iron Man and was known by the name Rescue.

While Paltrow's photos on the "Avengers 4" set have already offered clues about what's in store for the character in the fourth and final "Avengers" film, little is known about Pepper Potts when it comes to "Avengers: Infinity War." Recently, Paltrow graced The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about her role in "Avengers: Infinity War," where they tackled Pepper Potts' superpowers. It can be recalled that in "Iron Man 3," Pepper Potts got infected by the Extremis virus, giving her abilities she never had before.

During the interview, Colbert asked Paltrow if fans would see in "Avengers: Infinity War" the same superpowers Pepper Potts had in "Iron Man 3." "You know, to be totally honest, I'm unclear, because it's so secretive and it's all on green-screen and I'm not exactly sure, and they don't let me say anything," said Paltrow.

Since Colbert didn't get much from Paltrow's answer, he kept digging and asked, "Is there any chance, at any point, when you were working on the movie, did you thrust your hand toward someone wearing a blue suit with ping pong balls in it?" Paltrow then responded, "Yes," leading Colbert to the conclusion that Pepper Potts would still wield powers in "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Avengers: Infinity War" arrives in theaters on May 4. She will also appear in "Avengers 4," which premieres on May 3, 2019.