'Persona 4: Dancing All Night' Arrives to PS4 in 2018

YouTube/AtlusUSA Still from 'Persona 4: Dancing All Night' trailer

Game developer Atlus recently confirmed that the spinoff game "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" will be released for the PlayStation 4 next year.

Atlus recently held a livestream event where they made the announcement about "Persona 4: Dancing All Night's" upcoming release on the PS4 system, according to PlayStation Lifestyle's report.

"Persona 4: Dancing All Night" is a rhythm video game originally released in 2015 on the PS Vita. As the title suggests, it is a follow-up release to the fourth main title installment of the franchise that came out in 2008.

However, it is important to note that the PS4 port of "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" is not a standalone release. According to the report, it will come as a bonus item for gamers who will purchase a special bundle dubbed as the All-Star Triple Pack.

According to Comicbook, the All-Star Triple Pack will include physical copies of "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night," "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night," and a digital copy of the "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" which will all be playable on PS4. Reports have also confirmed that the special bundle will sport high-definition animations in all three games to match the power of the PS4 console.

Meanwhile, the special pack also comes with the complete soundtrack of "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" along with a cover art by artist Shigenori Soejima.

In "Persona 4: Dancing All Night," players will be dancing to the music included in the "Persona 4" video game. It has two main game modes, namely Story and Free Dance.

In Story mode, players will revisit the plot introduced in "Persona 4" and will complete challenges based on various music levels. Meanwhile, in the Free Dance mode, they have the option of selecting any of the unlocked songs they want to dance to. Players will have access to more songs as they finish various levels.

"Persona 4: Dancing All Night" will be released on May 24, 2018 for the PS4.