'Persona 5' Anime News: Release Date, Protagonist's New Name and First-Look Image Revealed

Atlus has treated fans of the "Persona" franchise with a special Christmas gift in the form of major announcements about the upcoming "Persona 5: The Animation."

(Photo: Atlus) The first key art for "Persona 5: The Animation."

The studio has announced that the anime, which was first revealed back in July, will premiere April next year and will feature the voice cast from the game. A first look image shows the protagonist in the middle of the bustling streets of Shibuya.

Jun Fukuyama will provide the voice of the main character in "Persona 5: The Animation" while Ann Takamaki will be voiced by Nana Mizuki. Ryuji Sakamoto, Morgana, and Yusuke Kitagawa will be played by Miyano Mamoru, Ikue Otani, and Tomokazu Sugita, respectively.

Rina Sato will be back as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura and Soichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi. The studio also set up the official website for "Persona 5: The Animation," which players can check out as they wait for the premiere of the series.

Atlus has also revealed via Persona Central that the main character, who is generally addressed as Akira Kurusu or his codename Joker in the official manga adaptation, will go by the name Ren Amamiya in "Persona 5: The Animation."

Atlus tends to change the names of its protagonists for different media. Fans who follow the franchise closely would remember that "Persona 4" hero Yu Narukami's name was changed to Souji Seta for the manga adaptation while Makoto Yuki of "Persona 3" is Minato Arisato in the books.

"Persona 5: The Animation" is just one of the many things that fans of the series can look forward to next year. It has been announced by Atlus that "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night" will be released in Japan on May 24 along with "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" on the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.