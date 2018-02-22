'Persona 5 the Animation' Release Date US: Streaming Details to Be Revealed Soon

Aniplex Joke, the protagonist of "Persona 5," as he appears in the anime adaptation.

Aniplex of America has acquired the distribution rights for "Persona 5 the Animation," which means the anime adaptation of one of the biggest games of 2017 will soon be available for streaming in the United States, though the company has still been pretty quiet about the exact details.

Aniplex released an official statement a few days ago announcing the acquisition of "Persona 5 the Animation," as well as the launch of the English website for the upcoming series. The company also uploaded an English-subbed trailer for the anime that showcases the first few hours of the game, as well as the Japanese release date for the anime – April 2018.

While no U.S. release date has been announced as of yet, it may be safe to assume that Aniplex plans to simulcast the series alongside the Japanese premiere through Crunchyroll as it has done the same thing in the past with several of its other licensed properties, though it would be best to wait for an official statement.

As an aside, the English website of the anime currently has no details regarding any streaming information other than the simple message of, "Coming soon."

With regard to the anime itself, the Japanese voice cast of the game will return to reprise all their respective roles, and Shoji Meguro is returning to provide the music, which is great news since the game's soundtrack is one of its biggest appeals.

Unlike the animated cutscenes in the game, which were done by Production I.G., the anime will be made by A-1 Studios, which had previously worked on "Persona 4: The Golden Animation," "Persona: Trinity," and three of the "Persona 3" film adaptations, so they are familiar with the franchise.

While the main anime adaptation will still take a few months before it comes out, "Persona 5 the Animation - The Day Breakers" is a special standalone anime that was released prior to the game and is available on Crunchyroll. It may not be the same as the real thing, but it should be enough to bide some time before April comes.