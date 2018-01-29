'Persona 6' News: Survey From Atlus Queries Fans About Potential Interest in the Sequel

Folks from Atlus also asking which platforms fans would like to see the new game released on

YouTube courtesy of AtlusUSA A follow-up to 'Persona 5' is looking likely to be released in the future

"Persona 5" enjoyed enormous success when it made its western debut last year, as it garnered impressive review scores left and right and also tallied enormous sales totals.

The latest installment firmly established the long-running role-playing game series as one that gamers all over the world should now watch out for.

Unsurprisingly, the success of "Persona 5" has prompted questions about what the developers are going to do next and whether they are already working on a possible "Persona 6."

For now, there is still no official announcement that a sequel is coming, though the folks from Atlus are not really shying away from giving signals that a new entry in the RPG series will be released eventually.

Most recently, signs that the next "Persona" game could already be in development came from a survey.

Specifically, the folks from Atlus put up a Japanese survey that, among other things, asked fans about how interested they were in "Persona 6," Twinfinite reported.

Furthermore, the survey also inquired about which platforms players preferred, and the choices include the PlayStation 4, PS Vita, PS VR, PC, mobile devices and perhaps the most interesting one of all, the Nintendo Switch.

That obviously does not confirm that the next "Persona" game will be a Switch title as well, but the people from Atlus might consider the idea if enough fans expressed interest in seeing that version.

There is also a chance that the RPG series will continue even beyond the seemingly inevitable release of "Persona 6."

As some fans may remember, the people from Atlus registered some interesting domain names last year, Gematsu reported. According to Twitter user "@MysticDistance," among the domain names registered are "Persona8.jp," "Persona9.jp" and "Persona10.jp."

Though it may have taken a while for the "Persona" series to get true mainstream recognition, the developers seem intent to keep this franchise going on well into the future.

More news about a potential "Persona 6" should be made available in the future.