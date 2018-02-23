'Persona' News: Upcoming Dancing Game Spin-Offs to Have PlayStation VR Support

Atlus Get ready to interact with Ren Amamiya and the rest of the Phantom Thieves in VR.

It looks like even Atlus is hopping on board the virtual reality (VR) train as both "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" and "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night" will have some sort of support for Sony's PlayStation VR.

To anyone that may have not heard the news, both 2006's "Persona 3" and last year's "Persona 5" are getting their own rhythm-based dancing spin-off, similar to "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" for the Vita in 2015. But, a new blog post by PlayStation Japan seems to indicate that both these new titles will support PlayStation VR.

While the website is in Japanese, a rough translation gives some insight on how VR will work with the game. It seems that players will be able to take part in an event called "Commu" with certain characters and that it is compatible with VR.

The blog does not explain nor elaborate what exactly these "Commu" events are but, based on what Atlus has shown in the trailers, they might be connected with the moments where characters from the game are directly talking to the screen or, presumably, the player. But that is just a guess as no further details have appeared so far.

"Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" and "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night" are both spin-offs of the popular "Persona" franchise that were first announced in August 2017. Just like the "Persona 4" spin-off of the same theme, these games do not play like the typical "Persona" game. Instead, they are much more similar to "Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA" series of rhythm games were players must properly input bottom prompts that are in time with the music.

Luckily, the "Persona" games are best known for having stellar music, so even if it is not a turn-based role-playing game, fans can still enjoy remixes of some of their favorite tracks from the franchise.

Both games are scheduled to release in Japan on May 24 for the PlayStation 4 and the Vita.