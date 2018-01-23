Peter Dinklage Says It's The 'Right Time' for 'Game of Thrones' to End

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Peter Dinklage plays the role of Tyrion Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

"Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage recently explained in an interview why he thinks this is the "right time" for the show to end.

The TV series adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" has been running for almost a decade, and this includes its eighth and final installment, which is slated to premiere in 2019.

While it is one of the most watched series for the past years, "Game of Thrones" is also one of the few shows that is not shy of putting a definitive end to its timeline.

For years now, fans and the people behind the series have always known that the show would last for only around eight seasons, and Dinklage agreed the estimate was just about right.

"It's time. Storywise, not just for all our lives. It's the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing," the actor told Variety during a Sundance Film Festival interview.

On the other hand, Dinklage admitted that bidding farewell to the show and the people attached to it was "bittersweet." He added: "It's always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it's always heartbreaking. Especially when you've spent more than a couple months with people."

While season 8 will have the least number of episodes -- a total of six -- compared to the earlier installments, Dinklage noted that the finale season was "a long one" and that the cast and crew were taking their time in making it.

For seasons 1 through 7, "Game of Thrones" had its premieres about a year after the previous installment ended. However, it has already been confirmed that 2018 will go by without a new "Game of Thrones" episode.

According to previous reports, fans can expect longer episodes in season 8.

Dinklage has seven acting awards including two Emmys, out of 44 nominations, for playing the role of Tyrion Lannister on the show.