Peter Dinklage Wants a 'Star Wars' Role; Reed Morano Willing to Direct 'Game of Thrones' Actor

"Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage wants to become part of the "Star Wars" universe. "The Handmaid's Tale" director Reed Morano would be willing to direct Dinklage in a "Star Wars" movie.

The actor and director are currently in the middle of promoting "I Think We're Alone Now" to the press when the subject of "Star Wars" came up. Morano confirmed that she recently met with Lucasfilm studio head Kathleen Kennedy to discuss a potential project, but she won't say if it's one of the "Star Wars" movies in the pipeline.

Morano told Vulture, however, that she would pick Dinklage as the main character of her "Star Wars" film. She continued to downplay the rumors that she will be the first female director of the franchise.

Dinklage, on the other hand, stated that he would audition for "Star Wars" if Morano lands the director job with Lucasfilm. Whether he said this in jest or he's actually serious, the multiple-award-winning actor would still be a worthy addition to the enduring saga.

Lucasfilm plans to deliver a new trilogy after "Star Wars" Episode 9," which has a 2019 theater release date. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Director Rian Johnson is already doing the first movie in the trilogy but it won't be ready for production until after 2020.

"I'm at the very beginning of trying to come up with it, and honestly, timeline-wise, I'm not sure yet," the director said. "I'm more thinking of what's the story going to be, who is it going to follow? What elements is it going to have? What kind of drama is in it? My head right now is more in that place."

Lucasfilm has one more standalone "Star Wars" movie under development as well. Rumors say that it will be about Obi-Wan Kenobi's origin but neither director nor cast members have been announced so far.