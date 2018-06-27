Philadelphia 76ers Big Man Joel Embiid Comments on Landing the Cover of 'NBA Live 19'

Embiid is 'thankful' for being named as the cover athlete for the upcoming game

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA, and he's only gaining more fans with each passing day.

Embiid's popularity has even reached the point where he can now be the cover athlete for an upcoming video game.

Announced just recently by EA, Embiid is the cover star for this year's "NBA Live 19."

As expected, Embiid is thrilled about the honor.

In an interview with EA Sports' Rahul Lal, Embiid described the feeling of being named as the cover athlete as being "great" and "amazing." He added that he is "thankful for this opportunity, especially as a basketball player."

Elaborating further on what the honor means to him, Embiid revealed that "being on the cover of a video game is something I've always dreamed of and I'm happy to be in this position."

Also during that interview, Embiid revealed that two legendary big men of yesteryear have greatly influenced him and the way he plays. Embiid said that he's long harbored a desire to be like Hakeem Olajuwon and Wilt Chamberlain, two centers who are widely regarded as among the best to ever play in the NBA.

Embiid obviously still has a long way to go before he reaches the heights Chamberlain and Olajuwon climbed to during their primes, and even he admits that he lags behind them in certain ways.

Still, Embiid is a true generational talent, and if he taps into his full potential, he may go down as a historically great big man just like his idols, and he could also end up gracing more video game covers.

NBA fans can expect to hear more about Embiid and the upcoming in the weeks and months to come.

"NBA Live 19" will be officially released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 7.