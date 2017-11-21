Philadelphia 76ers Guard Markelle Fultz Making Progress in His Recovery, Out at Least Two to Three More Weeks

(Photo: Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz (20) dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Wells Fargo Center, Oct. 20, 2017.

Markelle Fultz won't be playing anytime soon while he continues to deal with a lingering right shoulder injury, but the Philadelphia 76ers have provided an update on his status on Sunday and it seems he has been making some progress in his recovery.

"Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz was examined and evaluated Sunday by Dr. Ben Kibler, Medical Director of the Shoulder Center of Kentucky at the Lexington Clinic, for the soreness and scapular muscle imbalance that he has been experiencing in his right shoulder. The soreness is dissipating and the muscle balance is improving, and Fultz will continue with physiotherapy and begin progressing toward full basketball activities," the Sixers announced in a statement, via NBA.com.

"His return to gameplay will be determined by how the shoulder responds to progressive basketball training and practices in the interim," the statement continued.

Fultz is scheduled to be re-evaluated in about two to three weeks.

The Sixers had such high hopes for Fultz when they selected him with the first overall pick in this year's draft. Unfortunately, the former University of Washington star reported to training camp with a shoulder injury and he altered his shooting form to compensate for the pain.

He would only appear in four games this season before the Sixers made the decision to shut him down and let his shoulder injury heal. He hasn't played since Oct. 23.

Fultz is averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in under 19 minutes per game, and he's only making 33.3 percent of his shots from the field. He isn't shooting any better from the free throw line either, making just 50 percent of his attempts.

Fultz's career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) is off to a rough start. But he still has a bright future ahead of him and he can bounce back once his shoulder is healed.