(Photo: Reuters/Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports) Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard (5) and forward Jon Leuer (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 23, 2017.

It would appear that Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been making good progress in his recovery from a right shoulder injury.

The team has recently released a statement announcing that Fultz is no longer feeling pain in his shoulder, but he's still not ready to return to the court. The rookie guard is going to be reevaluated in three weeks. In the meantime, he will continue to work his way back into game shape.

The first overall pick in this year's draft has played in only four games this season due to the soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder, and he was shooting badly before the Sixers shut him down.

Fultz was a reliable outside scoring threat in college and he did pretty well in the Las Vegas Summer League. That's why people were caught off-guard when he suddenly changed his shooting form in training camp. Many initially thought he was just experimenting at the time, but it turned out he was dealing with an injury.

Fultz is averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in under just 19 minutes per game this season. He's shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 60 percent from the free-throw line. He has yet to attempt a three-pointer.

Meanwhile, Sixers head coach Brett Brown said Fultz has been watching a lot of game films while he's on the shelf.

"Really just sitting down and watching lots of film and playing sort of the Jon Gruden quarterbacks school is the analogy that makes the most sense to me, that might make sense to everybody here," Brown said, via ESPN.

"It's like, 'What do you see? What do you think? Why do you think that?' And you treat it like it's a college classroom. Then you get him on the court, and you do things that can improve his skill but not beat up on his shoulder," he continued.