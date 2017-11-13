Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Sixers to Extend Robert Covington's Contract 'as Soon as It's Permissible'

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Peetlesnumber1) Philadelphia 76ers playing at the Wells Fargo Center versus the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

A lot has changed since Robert Covington first entered the National Basketball Association (NBA) as an undrafted rookie in 2013.

Back then, he had to fight for a place on the roster and he spent most of his time in the NBA Development League (now known as the G League), playing in only seven games for the Houston Rockets.

After a year in Houston, they decided to waive him before the start of the 2014 season, but it didn't take long for him to find a new team.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed him to a team-friendly contract weeks after he was let go by the Rockets, and in the past few seasons, Covington has developed into one of the top three-and-D players. Now it's time to reward him for his service.

Covington is eligible to sign a contract extension on Wednesday, and according to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Sixers want to renegotiate a new deal with him "as soon as it's permissible."

The fifth-year wing is currently making $1,577,230, per ESPN. However, his salary will increase to around $16 million if he agrees to sign a new deal with the Sixers.

"If it happens, it happens. I'm not too focused on that right now. I just focused on how I play on the court, because my production alone will separate me and put me in a position to where it forces their hand," Covington said of a possible extension, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"I've always been overlooked when I step on the court. I've always had a chip on my shoulder, because I've been overlooked in my career. That's what I'm used to, and everything happens for a reason," he added.

Covington has become an integral piece of the Sixers' starting unit over the years, and they would love to keep him around for the long term.