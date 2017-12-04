Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Sixers Will Pursue LeBron James in Free Agency

(Photo: Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) runs up court in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) at Wells Fargo Center, Nov. 27, 2017.

There had been a lot of talk about the possibility of LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers if he ever decides to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers next summer, but recent reports have indicated that a rising team in the Eastern Conference is expected to join the mix as well.

According to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, several league executives seem to believe that Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo will go after James once he becomes a free agent in the offseason. Zillgitt also noted that the Sixers can easily free up the necessary salary cap space to sign him.

Of course, a lot of teams are expected to pursue the four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) most valuable player, but the Sixers may have a legitimate chance to land him.

After years of rebuilding, the Sixers are finally winning games and the presence of young up-and-coming stars like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and Markelle Fultz have made them an attractive destination for impending free agents.

"Embiid should be an All-Star this season, and Simmons is headed in that direction, and while Fultz's rookie year hasn't gone as expected, he is the No. 1 overall pick from the June draft," Zillgitt said in his report.

"James has never played with a big man like Embiid before and both would benefit from the other's presence, and a James-Simmons combo would present matchup problems for almost every team. James, Covington and Saric can hit threes, and their size and athleticism would give Sixers coach Brett Brown options on defense," he continued.

Aside from the young talent, the Sixers also have reliable veterans like J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson on their roster.

Now, why would James head to the loaded Western Conference and join the Lakers if he could join a ready-made playoff contender in the East?