Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Reportedly Eyeing Lou Williams and Marco Belinelli

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to be looking for a player who can fill the role of veteran scorer off the bench.

According to The Athletic's Michael Scotto, the Sixers are reportedly keeping an eye on Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and Atlanta Hawks wing Marco Belinelli in the days leading up to the trade deadline. Both players are known for their ability to provide instant offense off the bench with their perimeter shooting, and both are believed to be available for trade.

Williams has made a strong case for All-Star consideration with his performance so far this season. The combo guard is averaging 23.4 points (career high), 2.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals in under 33 minutes per game this season. Also, he is shooting 44.1 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 89.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Previous reports have indicated that the Clippers are seeking a combination of young players and draft picks in exchange for the veteran guard (and teammate DeAndre Jordan), so the Sixers will have to give up a lot for a player who may end up leaving after the season.

Still, Williams is worth the price if they want to make a strong playoff push.

"He has defensive limitations but does so much else well in terms of creation and game-changing hot streaks. And the Sixers probably have enough size and defensive skill to make up for him. Even a lineup including Williams and JJ Redick could include Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Robert Covington, three players with length and good defensive instincts," Corey Seidman wrote in his column for NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Belinelli is the cheaper option with the Hawks reportedly asking for a high second-round draft pick in return.

If the Clippers refuse to drop their asking price for Williams, the Sixers will have to consider acquiring Belinelli instead.