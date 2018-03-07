Philadelphia Eagles NFL Trade Rumors: Nick Foles Drawing Interest In The Trade Market

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII.

People who went on to win Super Bowl Most Valuable Player do not often see their name come up in trade rumors right after they won a title. It is practically unheard of. But, Nick Foles is a special case because the Philadelphia Eagles already have Carson Wentz, a quarterback who is regarded by many as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Wentz is currently recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and lateral collateral ligament (LCL), but since he is expected to step back into the starting role once he returns to full health, teams believe the Eagles may be willing to part ways with Foles this offseason, and they have already made their move.

According to Peter King of The MMQB, the Eagles have reportedly received a "respectable" offer for Foles recently.

"The Eagles continue to be confident that Carson Wentz will be healthy enough after Dec. 13 knee surgery to play the Sept. 6 NFL opener, and have had at least one respectable (the word I hear to describe it) trade offer for Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles," King said.

FanRag Sports' Geoff Mosher has also reported that an unnamed American Football Conference (AFC) team has offered the Eagles a second-round pick for Foles, but they turned down the deal.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Chris Mortensen said the Eagles have fielded calls from teams interested in acquiring Foles. However, any team that wants to trade for the quarterback will have to pay a steep price to get him.

"Eagles' basic answer is it's going to take more than the 1st and 4th round picks they got from Vikings for Sam Bradford. Foles is Super Bowl MVP and best insurance policy in NFL," Mortensen noted.

Foles had five touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games (three starts) with the Eagles last season, and he completed 57 of his 101 pass attempts (56.4 percent) for 537 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.