Philadelphia Eagles' Quarterback Carson Wentz Proposes to Girlfriend
Fresh from the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the New England Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz continued his winning straight with a successful marriage proposal to his now fiancé Maddie Oberg.
Wentz revealed the great news via his Instagram on Tuesday, as he posted a series of photos showing how he went down on his good knee to ask for Oberg's hand in marriage.
"She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring," he said in the caption. "Can't wait to marry my bestfriend! God is doing some amazing things and I can't thank him enough!"
The 25-year-old footballer proposed on what seemed like a candlelit rooftop, with the brick walls making it look like a castle of some sort. A comment on his Instagram post said it was the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, near Oberg's hometown Lexington.
According to reports, Wentz and Oberg have been dating for about a year, after it was revealed that Wentz broke up with his high school sweetheart Melissa Ulrich.
Some reports say the couple met through mission work. Oberg was a former intern for Madison of Hope: Haiti, an organization that received funds form Wentz's AO1 Foundation. They reportedly joined the same mission trip to Haiti in May 2017.
Wentz went public with her relationship with Oberg back in November, when he posted a photo on Instagram of him and several teammates with their wives and girlfriends.
The couple has yet to announce the date of their wedding.
Wentz's proposal came just a few days after his team won the Super Bowl last Sunday. He has to watch the game from the bench, however. The quarterback has not been able to play after the Eagles' match with the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 10, when he tore his ACL.
A few days later, he posted a photo with Oberg while in a hospital room. He informed his fans that he has already undergone surgery and is on the way to recovery.