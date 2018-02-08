Philadelphia Eagles' Quarterback Carson Wentz Proposes to Girlfriend

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Dec. 10, 2017.

Fresh from the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the New England Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz continued his winning straight with a successful marriage proposal to his now fiancé Maddie Oberg.

Wentz revealed the great news via his Instagram on Tuesday, as he posted a series of photos showing how he went down on his good knee to ask for Oberg's hand in marriage.

"She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring," he said in the caption. "Can't wait to marry my bestfriend! God is doing some amazing things and I can't thank him enough!"