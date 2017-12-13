(Photo: Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports) Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Dec. 10, 2017.

The Philadelphia Eagles' title hopes have taken a massive blow with star quarterback Carson Wentz ruled out for the rest of the season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Sunday's 43–35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made the announcement on Monday.

Wentz went down with the injury during a touchdown scramble that was called back late in the third quarter. He would run four more plays after the injury, including a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery, before he left the game for good.

The second-year quarterback's season is over, but he has a bright future ahead of him and he has promised that he will "come back stronger than ever" from the injury.

"I can promise to everybody, all my fans out there in the Philly area, North Dakota area, all across this country that this will not stop me. Going forward, I will come back stronger than ever. I will use this as motivation and I'll be attacking this whole process as I recover," Wentz said, via the Eagles' official website.

Before he got hurt, Wentz was favored to win National Football League (NFL) most valuable player award this season and he set the Eagles' franchise record for most touchdowns in a single season with 33.

He also helped them clinched the National Football Conference (NFC) East crown after they came in last in the division last season.

In his absence, the team will now have to rely on veteran quarterback Nick Foles the rest of the way.

"I have the utmost confidence in Nick (Foles), the coaching staff, and everybody else that they'll step up," Wentz said of Foles, according to the team's official website. "Nick's going to do an amazing job and lead this team now," he added.