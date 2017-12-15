(Photo: Reuters/Steven Bisig- USA TODAY Sports) Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during pregame warmups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, Dec. 3, 2017.

The Philadelphia Eagles left everyone confused last week when they announced that tight end Zach Ertz was already out of the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol only to backtrack hours later.

Well, this time Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has confirmed that Ertz has cleared the concussion protocol and he's expected to suit up for the team when they take on the New York Giants at the MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

"I feel good," Ertz said following Wednesday's practice, via NJ Advance Media. "I'm ready to go. It was a tough week last week, obviously, not being able to play. It was the right decision," he added.

Ertz also noted that he actually came close to playing in last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"If I had another day, I probably would have been able to go. But, we decided it was best for the team, and myself to not play," he stated.

The tight end suffered the concussion after he was hit by safety Bradley McDougald during their week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Ertz's return should give the Eagles a much need boost after star quarterback Carson Wentz was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. He will likely get the bulk of the snaps this Sunday and he should make quarterback Nick Foles' job easier.

"There's not a real adjustment period in terms of catching the ball. Some quarterbacks throw a ball that's tougher to catch, but Nick's ball is really easy to catch and that makes it really easy for receivers," Ertz said of Foles, according to NJ Advance Media.

The veteran tight end has caught 57 catches for 663 yards in 11 games this season, and he has seven touchdowns as well.