(Photo: Reuters/Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports) Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) catches a touchdown pass over Carolina Panthers strong safety Mike Adams (29) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium, Oct. 12, 2017.

Philadelphia Eagles fans shouldn't celebrate just yet because it seems tight end Zach Ertz still hasn't cleared the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol.

Earlier on Thursday, the Eagles announced that Ertz was out of the concussion protocol, but hours later, they would clarify that he was only cleared to return to practice on a limited capacity. The team has been practicing at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The good news is that Ertz may still suit up for the Eagles even if he doesn't practice much this week. An independent neurologist just has to clear him before the game on Sunday

"In his case, he's had a lot of reps with Carson; he's had a lot of reps with some of the plays we have in the game plan," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of Ertz on Wednesday, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"I'm not concerned with something like that. Maybe if it was an offensive or defensive lineman or a linebacker who has to see a lot of things. We do play with multiple tight ends," he continued.

In the meantime, the Eagles will continue to monitor Ertz for concussion symptoms.

Ertz sustained the head injury in the third quarter of their 24–10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday after he took a hit from Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.

The fifth-year pro would stay on the ground for a few moments, and he appeared dazed when he finally got up. Ertz walked off the field under his own power, but he wouldn't return to the game.

Ertz is having the best season of his career so far. In 11 games, the tight end has recorded 57 catches for 663 yards and he has seven touchdowns as well.

The Eagles will have to lean on Trey Burton if Ertz is unavailable.