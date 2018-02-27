Philadelphia Phillies in Pursuit to Sign Chicago Cubs Pitcher Jake Arrieta

Reuters/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Cubs' starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates after his final pitch of the ninth inning for a no hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2015.

The Philadelphia Phillies are reported to be in the midst of talking to Chicago Cubs' starting pitcher Jake Arrieta for a deal. There are still no confirmations if a deal has already been made, and there are reports that Arrieta will be a good fit with the Phillies.

The Cubs replaced Arrieta with Yu Darvish, who recently played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arrieta is now up for grabs, and looks like the Phillies are interested in signing in the 31-year-old starting pitcher.

Arrieta has been with the Cubs since 2013. Chicago also had an amazing campaign back in 2017 after ranking first at the National League Central with 92 wins and 70 losses. The Phillies, on the other hand, ranked fifth or last in the National League East with 66 victories and 96 defeats. The Phillies are now looking to strengthen their lineup with the 2018 season just around the corner.

With the trade deals between the Phillies and Arrieta underway, analysts and publications are weighing in the pros and cons of the pitcher going to Philadelphia. First, Arrieta will engage the 2018 season with a total of 1,161 innings in the majors, which is quite impressive given his age. Arrieta will soon be 32 years old, but his pitching arm is still healthy and, according to NJ.com, the player will be a strong addition to Phillies' starting rotation.

It is also clear that Arrieta brings a leadership element having played in the MLB since 2010. It is also no doubt that Arrieta is a hot commodity now. However, the Phillies, if they ever made a deal with Arrieta, should come up with a great deal contract that will benefit the team and Arrieta. MLB.com reports that Arrieta is also looking for a six- or seven-year deal.

The Phillies' first match for the Spring Training did not go so well after being defeated by the New York Yankees 8 to 3. Chicago and Philadelphia fans are now looking for new updates if Arrieta will stay or go.