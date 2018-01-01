Philadelphia Phillies MLB Trade Rumors: Team Still Interested in Christian Yelich

(Photo: Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, center fielder Ichiro Suzuki and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after the game, Aug. 7, 2016.

Looks like the Philadelphia Phillies are back in the mix for Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich.

According to the Miami Herald's Clark Spencer, the Phillies are among the teams who have reached out to the Marlins to ask about the availability of Yelich.

Spencer and his colleague, Barry Jackson, have also reported that the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are interested in the 26-year-old outfielder from California, so the Phillies will have to engage in a bidding war if they want to acquire his services.

But as noted by Spencer, the Phillies do have a wealth of talent on their farm system so they should be able to offer the Marlins an enticing package for Yelich.

Aside from 2016 first overall pick Mickey Moniak, the Phillies also have second baseman Scott Kingery, shortstop J.P. Crawford, pitcher Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro, and outfielder Adam Haseley in the minors.

Since Yelich is under club control for four more seasons on a team-friendly contract (plus a club option for the 2022 season), the Phillies will have to give up with one or more of their top prospects to convince the Marlins to part ways with him.

However, MLB Daily Dish's Anthony Spaulding does not seem to think the Phillies are willing to include Moniak, Kingery and Crawford in a potential deal.

"The Phillies will more than likely not deal Moniak, Kingery and Crawford because Moniak was a No. 1 overall pick in 2016, while Kingery — the No. 1 second base prospect in baseball — and Crawford may be in majors as soon as this year. But, the other three could be expendable if it means acquiring an All-Star caliber outfielder and having him for the next four to five years," Spaulding said.

Yelich posted a 0.282/0.369/0.439 slash line in 156 games last season, and he also had 18 home runs, 81 runs batted in and 36 doubles in 695 plate appearances.