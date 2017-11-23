Phoenix Suns NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Will the Suns Move One of Their Centers?

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports) Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) celebrates with teammates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, April 7, 2016.

The Phoenix Suns will have to make a tough decision in the next couple of weeks because they need to free up a roster spot for guard Mike James if they want to sign him to a standard National Basketball Association (NBA) contract before his two-way contract expires on Dec. 6.

Since the Suns have a logjam at center, the logical option is to move one either Tyson Chandler or Greg Monroe since they are clearly don't fit into the team's long-term rebuilding plans. However, Suns general manager Ryan McDonough is not ready to concede this is the best course of action and he recently told 98.7 FM Arizona Sports there are other options.

"There are different ways to make that roster move. It's not as simple as we're definitely going to move one of those guys," McDonough said during an appearance on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports' "Burns & Gambo" podcast on Wednesday.

"We came into the season thinking we were going to have three centers," McDonough noted while pointing out that before they acquired Monroe, they already had Chandler, Alex Len and Alan Williams on their roster.

"I don't want people to think it's for sure one of these centers going out. Obviously that is one option, but there are other ways to get there as well," he added.

Williams is going to be out for a while after he underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee in September, so the logjam isn't as bad as most people think.

98.7 FM Arizona Sports' Kevin Zimmerman has noted that the Suns may consider waiving Derrick Jones Jr. to free up a roster spot since he has a non-guaranteed contract. However, the high-flying forward has shown glimpses of his potential last season so they will have to think long and hard before they release him.