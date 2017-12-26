(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports) Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, April 7, 2016.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is expected to return to the court this week following a nine-game absence due to a strained left adductor muscle.

Booker was a full participant in Sunday's practice, and barring any setbacks, he should suit up for the Suns when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies today.

Rookie Josh Jackson will return to the bench if Booker is available, and forward T.J. Warren can go back to being the second option on offense. According to the Arizona Republic, Warren averaged 21 points a game while Booker was sidelined, but he made just 42.8 percent of his attempts from the field.

Booker will likely have some sort of minutes restriction in his first games back since he hasn't played in a while.

"If he's starting to look tired, we'll get him out," Suns interim coach Jay Triano stated, via the Arizona Republic.

Sitting on the sidelines can be pretty frustrating for a player like Booker, but he has admitted that he has learned a thing or two while watching his teammates play from the bench.

"When you're caught up in the game, it's going so fast you can't really see things. Little things I feel we need as a team, I think I can come back and provide that," Booker said, according to the Arizona Republic.

"Just knowing where people have to be on the court. When you're on the court, you don't notice because you're so tuned in to what you have to do. Now I have a better idea of what people are good at, their strengths and weaknesses," he continued.

Booker is averaging 24.3 points, 4.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. He's also shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 87 percent from the free-throw line.