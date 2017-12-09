Phoenix Suns Roster News 2017: Suns Sign Mike James to Standard Deal, Waive Derrick Jones Jr.

(Photo: Reuters/Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports) Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. competes in the 2017 slam dunk contest as part of All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Feb. 18, 2017.

The Phoenix Suns have officially signed guard Mike James to a standard National Basketball Association (NBA) contract after his two-way deal expired on Thursday.

"I guess it was supposed to be like a grand celebration but it just feels like normal," James said on Thursday, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. "I didn't feel like I was leaving. I didn't really expect anything else," he added.

According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, the contract James signed is just a one-year deal for the minimum. That means he's going to become a restricted free agent after the season.

The six-foot-one guard played overseas for several years before he joined the Suns for the 2017 NBA Summer League. Despite signing a two-way contract this that would allow him to split time Phoenix and their G League affiliate this offseason, James never suited up for the Northern Arizona Suns.

"He brings us scoring in the second unit, he brings us scoring from the point guard spot," Suns head coach Jay Triano said, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

"I think he's been good at running our plays but when a play breaks down, he's one of the few guys we have that has the ability to break somebody down and find a way to score," he continued.

James is averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in over 21 minutes a game this season. He's also shooting 37.7 percent from the field, 26.2 percent from three-point range, and 77.1 percent from the free-throw line. He started 10 games for the Suns after they traded disgruntled point guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Suns had to waive Derrick Jones Jr. to create space to sign James. According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the high-flying forward is expected to receive interest on waivers since he's in the second season of a four-year deal.