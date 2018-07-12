Photographers Capture Memorable Scenes at Wedding as Klamathon Fire Rages Nearby

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Unsplash/Estefania Solveyra)

Ellie and Taylor Denney got married this past weekend as the Klamathon Fire was spreading near their ceremony location in Hornbrook in Sisikiyou County, California.

As a result, the ceremony had to be rushed, but not before Sacramento-based photographers Dee and Kris Robinson of Dee and Kris Photography were able to capture some incredible pictures, CBS Sacramento reported.

One photo shows the couple standing together in the middle of a field while smoke fills the sky in the background. In another, smoke is present again while the couple, their friends and family members are gathered together for the ceremony.

Guests were also captured running from the wedding venue as smoke continued to fill the air.

The presence of the fire meant that the couple had to quickly exchange their vows during the ceremony.

In a Facebook post from Dee and Kris Photography, the photographers expressed gratitude for the firefighters who were on the scene.

"These men and women do God's work! They put themselves into the line of danger so that life can continue as we know it. Having to run for your life as ashes fall around you in an uncontrolled wildfire as the winds pick up, will change your thinking regarding the sacrifices they all make on a daily basis."

The Robinsons also took some time to thank the other people who were present to help put the wedding together and then made adjustments when the venue had to be evacuated, including the event organizers, the chefs, makeup artists, florists and the DJ in charge of supplying the soundtrack for the ceremony.

Currently, the Klamathon Fire is still active in California, though the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has said that it is now up to 60 percent contained, SF Gate reported.