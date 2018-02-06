Piers Morgan Calls Out BBC for Broadcasting Explicit Image

REUTERS/Andrew Burton Television host Piers Morgan hosts a conversation titled "Communication by Design: Inspirational Change" during the final day of the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 (CGI) in New York September 25, 2012.

British Journalist and television personality Piers Morgan recently slammed the BBC network after airing a graphic and highly suggesting cartoon drawing of him and United States President Donald Trump. Morgan took to Twitter to air out his grievances and disappointment on the network, since they allowed for such an explicit image to be aired.

The 52-year-old journalist tweeted the image that was aired on BBC, which depicts him sticking his nose up President Trump's behind, while calling out the British network. Morgan captioned his tweet with, "Gender equality shouldn't just apply to pay - should it?" In the string of Morgan's tweets regarding the issue, he suggested that if high-profile women, such as Hillary Clinton and a female interviewer were depicted in such an image, many people would cry foul and be angered. Additionally, Morgan also pointed out that the image is downright "demeaning."

The image appeared at "The Mash Report," which is a satirical news show that is hosted by Nish Kumar, which was followed by a recent interview that Morgan conducted with the United States President last week. Morgan is the first British journalist to be granted an interview with President Trump, but the interview received mixed feedback from viewers shortly after it had been released due to Morgan's comparatively pleasant demeanor toward his interviewee — which is something that most consider quite uncharacteristic of him.

BBC has also been receiving flak from a lot of netizens and prominent personalities for broadcasting the explicit cartoon, with most of them advocating that double standards must be put to an end, as well as suggesting that the bit was done in poor taste. On the other hand, some people have expressed their disagreement with the amicable manner in which Morgan treated President Trump during last week's interview. Despite the criticism that Morgan has received for the interview, he has not yet addressed them directly.